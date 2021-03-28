UFC 260 Highlights: Francis Ngannou Stops Stipe Miocic To Win Heavyweight Title

Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou lived up to the promotion that the UFC had presented.

The two fighters met in a heavyweight title bout on Saturday night (March 27, 2021) at the UFC 260 pay-per-view event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

The first round saw Ngannou crack him with an overhand right and Stipe just ate it. Stipe went for a takedown, but Francis stuffed it and landed some big shots. However, the champion recovered. It all ended in the second round as Francis hurt him with a left jab then swarmed him with shots only to get rocked himself. However, when Stipe stepped up for another shot, Francis knocked him out cold.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

OH MY! NGANNOU IS UNLOADING ON THE CHAMPION 🤯 #UFC260 pic.twitter.com/KJ3amBNEDD — UFC (@ufc) March 28, 2021

Stipe eats hits first clean shot 😳 #UFC260 pic.twitter.com/T1fuFoNqMa — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) March 28, 2021

Miocic was on a six-fight winning streak with four of those having the heavyweight title on the line as he successfully defended the title over the likes of Alistair Overeem, Junior Dos Santos, and Francis Ngannou in his last three bouts. However, he lost the title by getting knocked out by Daniel Cormier at the UFC 226 pay-per-view event in 2018. Miocic lost the fight in shocking fashion via knockout in the first round to lose the heavyweight title. The rematch came at UFC 241 in 2019 that saw Miocic earn the knockout win. The third fight saw Miocic get the decision win over Cormier at UFC 252 in August 2020.

Ngannou entered this fight on a four-bout winning streak after suffering back-to-back losses to Miocic and Derrick Lewis. Since then, he scored three straight first-round KO wins over the likes of Curtis Blaydes in November 2018, Cain Velasquez in February 2019, and Junior Dos Santos in June 2019. He previously knocked out Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC 249.

UFC 260 Results: Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou, Tyron Woodley vs. Vicente Luque