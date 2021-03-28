UFC 260 Highlights: Vicente Luque Taps Tyron Woodley

Tyron Woodley vs. Vicente Luque was a very exciting fight.

The two fighters met in a welterweight bout on Saturday night (March 27, 2021) at the UFC 260 pay-per-view event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

Woodley came out quick to clinch with him up against the fence. However, when they separated, Woodley hurt him with a flurry of strikes, but while Luque was firing back, he tagged Woodley. The former UFC champ was badly hurt and wobbly on his feet. Woodley went for a takedown, but missed it and Luque got a d’arce choke locked in for the submission win in the first round.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Woodley was coming off a decision loss to Gilbert Burns in May 2021 and then a TKO loss to Colby Covington. After having four title defenses of the welterweight title over the likes of Stephen Thompson, Demian Maia, and Darren Till, Woodley dropped the strap in his previous fight to Kamaru Usman at UFC 235 in March 2019 by decision.

Luque entered this fight on a two-fight winning streak with notable wins over the likes of Niko Price and Randy Brown via KO. Before that, he had been on a six-fight winning streak with wins over Niko Price, Chad Laprise, Jalin Turner, Bryan Barberena, Derrick Krantz, and Mike Perry, but that streak was snapped thanks to a decision loss to Stephen Thompson.

