UFC 260 Results: Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou

UFC 260 goes down tonight (Sat. March 27, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It’s headlined by a meeting between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou in a heavyweight title bout.

Their first fight took place on January 20, 2018 at the UFC 220 pay-per-view event from TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The fight got a lot of promotion, but Miocic made it known that he felt disrespected because he never received the same amount of support Ngannou did from the promotion. Miocic dominated Ngannou for the entire fight, which went 25 minutes and saw Stipe dominate his opponent with takedowns. As a result, Stipe won the fight to break the record for most consecutive title defenses for the heavyweight championship.

The co-headliner will see a bout between. Sean O’Malley vs. Thomas Almeida, Gillian Robertson vs. Miranda Maverick, and Khama Worthy vs. Jamie Mullarkey finishes out the main card.

It’s certain to have a great night of fights. Check back later tonight for MMA News’ UFC 260 results below:

Quick UFC 260 Results

Main card (ESPN+ PPV/ 8 p.m. ET)

Heavyweight title bout: Stipe Miocic (c) vs. Francis Ngannou

Welterweight bout: Tyron Woodley vs. Vicente Luque

Bantamweight bout: Sean O’Malley vs. Thomas Almeida

Women’s flyweight bout: Gillian Robertson vs. Miranda Maverick

Lightweight bout: Khama Worthy vs. Jamie Mullarkey

Preliminary card (ESPN/ 8 p.m. ET)

Light heavyweight bout: Alonzo Menifield vs. Fabio Cherant

Welterweight bout: Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. Jared Gooden

Light heavyweight bout: Modestas Bukauskas vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk

Featherweight bout: Shane Young vs. Omar Morales

Early Prelims (ESPN+/ 7:30 p.m. ET)