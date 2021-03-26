UFC 260 Weigh-In Results: Huge Gap Between Ngannou & Miocic

The UFC 260 weigh-ins are complete, and all fights are 100% official!

Every fight will go ahead as scheduled for tomorrow night’s UFC 260 pay-per-view that will see Stipe Miocic defending his heavyweight title against Francis Ngannou. There was a noticeable difference in weight between Miocic and Ngannou, with the champion coming in a whopping 29 pounds lighter than the musclebound Ngannou. The fight will be a long-awaited rematch of a 2018 bout that saw Miocic use speed, cardio, and wrestling to his advantage, so this size differential is a factor to keep in mind heading into tomorrow night.

Also on the card will be Tyron Woodley facing Vicente Luque in what may be a do-or-die fight for Woodley. A loss for him could very well spell the end of his UFC career after what would be four straight losses, with at least three of them being non-competitive. Meanwhile, Luque has an opportunity to add a big name to his résumé while also making a big climb in the welterweight rankings. “The Suga” Show will also be in town when Sean O’Malley takes on Thomas Almeida on the main card as well.

You can watch the full UFC 260 weigh-in show here.

The UFC prelims kick off at 7:30 PM ET, and they will then move over to ESPN at 8:00 ET. The main card begins at 10:00 PM ET. Below, you can find the full card and weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD

UFC Heavyweight Championship Bout: Stipe Miocic© (234) vs. Francis Ngannou (263)

Vicente Luque (170.5) vs. Tyron Woodley (171)

Thomas Almeida (136) vs. Sean O’Malley (136)

Miranda Maverick (126) vs. Gillian Robertson (125.5)

Jamie Mullarkey (155.5) vs. Khama Worthy (155.5)

ESPN PRELIMINARY CARD

Fabio Cherant (206.5)* vs. Alonzo Menifield (205)

Jared Gooden (171.5) vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov (170.5)

Modestas Bukauskas (205.5) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (206)

Omar Morales (146) vs. Shane Young (145.5)

EARLY PRELIMINARY CARD

Abu Azaitar (185.5) vs. Marc-Andre Barriault (185)

Keep it locked and dialed in on MMANews.com tomorrow night for live results, updates, and highlights on the UFC 260 event!