UFC 262: Oliveira vs. Chandler To Be Held In Houston, Texas With Crowd

The UFC will be making its way back to Texas after all, as the company has announced that UFC 262 will be held inside the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Only a day after it was announced that the now-vacant UFC lightweight championship would be defended at the event between Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler, we now know the home that will be hosting the event: the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The UFC made the announcement Friday:

Tickets for the event go on sale April 2, and the current belief is that there will be a full capacity crowd allowed for the event. We will know more as the days and weeks tick closer to the event.

It was already revealed earlier this week that the UFC will bring back a capacity crowd of over 15,000 for its UFC 261 event in Jacksonville, Florida. White had initially hoped that Texas would host the comeback crowd, but the Lone Star State will not far behind, with this event taking place less than a month after UFC 261.

UFC 262 is scheduled for May 15, 2021. Here is the current lineup for the card:

UFC Lightweight Championship Bout (Vacant): Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler

Tony Ferguson vs. Beneil Dariush

Jack Hermansson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan

Edson Barboza vs. Shane Burgos

Viviane Araujo vs. Katlyn Chookagian

Alex Perez vs. Matt Schnell

Andrea Lee vs. Antonina Shevchenko

Priscila Cachoeira vs. Gina Mazany

Jamie Pickett vs. Jordan Wright

