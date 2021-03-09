UFC Rankings Report: Adesanya Has Big P4P Fall & Other Major Changes

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC 259! Check out all the changes below!

Men’s Pound for Pound: After losing to Jan Blachowicz in the UFC 259 main event, Israel Adesanya falls three spots down to #6. The top five P4P fighters in the UFC are now Khabib Nurmagomedov (#1), Jon Jones (#2), Kamaru Usman (#3), Stipe Miocic (#4), and Alexander Volkanovski (#5).

As for the victor of the main event, Jan Blachowicz now makes a giant leap up six spots to #8. Some names moving down the list this week are Max Holloway (#9), Deiveson Figueiredo (#10), Robert Whittaker (#13), and Francis Ngannou (#14). Aljamain Sterling debuts in the rankings at #15, but the man he defeated by DQ, Petr Yan, remains ahead of him at #12, though Yan dropped two spots in the rankings. Also of note is the absence of “The Notorious” Conor McGregor, who has been removed from the P4P rankings.

Women’s Pound for Pound: No Changes

Strawweight: Amana Lemos debuts in the rankings at #14 after a very impressive outing against Livia Renato Souza at UFC 259, causing Felice Herrig to drop one spot to #15.

Women’s Flyweight: The bottom five of the rankings has changed, with Andrea Lee (#11), Antonina Shevchenko (#12), Taila Santos (#13), Maycee Barber (#14), and Gillian Robertson (#15) each moving up.

Women’s Bantamweight: Lina Lansberg (#13) and Macy Chiasson (#14) swap rankings.

Women’s Featherweight: N/A

Flyweight: Major changes in the flyweight division following UFC 259. Askar Askarov is now ranked #2 behind only Brandon Moreno (#1) after defeating Joseph Benavidez. Meanwhile, Alexandre Pantoja (#3), Kai Kara France (#7), Tim Elliott (#10), and Su Mudaerji (#13) each move up. France’s and Elliott’s moves were influenced by their victories Saturday at UFC 259.

Joseph Benavidez is now ranked #5, dropping down three spots after his loss to Askarov. Also moving down are Matt Schnell (#8), Rogerio Bontorin (#9), David Dvorak (#11), Raulian Paiva (#12), and Amir Albazi (#14).

Bantamweight: Now that Aljamain Sterling is the new champion, Petr Yan is placed in the #1-contender slot. Dominick Cruz moves up two spots to #9 after defeating Casey Kenney at UFC 259, causing Raphael Assuncao (#10) and Jimmie Rivera (#11) to move down. Another change this week is the entrance of Kyler Phillips to the rankings at #14 following his decision victory over Song Yadong at UFC 259.

Featherweight: No Changes

Lightweight: Islam Makhachev moves up three spots to #11 after submitting Drew Dober, and Kevin Lee (#13) and Al Iaquinta (#14) drop in the rankings.

Welterweight: Sean Brady debuts in the rankings at #14 after he remained undefeated after a submission victory over Jake Matthews at UFC 259. Khamzat Chimaev is no longer ranked.

Middleweight: No Changes

Light Heavyweight: Aleksandar Rakic is now ranked #2 behind only Glover Teixeira (#1) after defeating Thiago Santos (now #4) at UFC 259.

Heavyweight: Following the removal of Alistair Overeem and Junior dos Santos, the heavyweight division has a new look in the middle and lower end of the rankings. New names to enter the rankings are Tom Aspinall (#13) and Aleksei Oleinik (#15). Sergei Pavlovich (#14) is the only fighter to move down this week. The biggest jump goes to Marcin Tybura, who leaps up four spots to #11. Walt Harris also made a big jump, going up three spots to #8.

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.

What are your thoughts on this week’s UFC rankings following UFC 259?