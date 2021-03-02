Tuesday, March 2, 2021
UFC Rankings Report: Ciryl Gane & Magomed Ankalaev Make Big Strides

By Clyde Aidoo
Ciryl Gane March 2, Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC Vegas 20! Check out all the changes below!

Men’s Pound for Pound: No Changes  

Women’s Pound for Pound: No Changes

Strawweight: No Changes

Women’s Flyweight: Antonina Shevchenko is now ranked #13, one spot above Taila Santos, who now sits at #14. 

Women’s Bantamweight: No Changes

Women’s Featherweight: N/A

Flyweight: No Changes

Bantamweight: Jimmie Rivera moves down to #10 after his loss to Pedro Munhoz at UFC Vegas 20 and is replaced by Raphael Assuncao, who now occupies the #9 ranking. 

Featherweight: No Changes

Lightweight: Kevin Lee moves up to #11 and Diego Ferreira moves down one spot to #12.

Welterweight: No Changes

Middleweight: No Changes

Light Heavyweight: Magomed Ankalev moves up four spots and comfortably into the top 10 to #7  after his victory over Nikita Krylov on Saturday. Krylov’s loss sends him to #9. Ankalaev’s move up also caused Volkan Oezdemir (#8), Johnny Walker (#10), and Misha Cirkuno (#11) to drop one spot each.

Heavyweight: Cyril Gane is now ranked within the top five of the UFC’s heavyweight division only three years and eight fights into his professional MMA career. Gane’s move up to #4 was brought about by his victory over Jairzinho Rozenstruik in the main event of UFC Vegas 20. Rozenstruik drops two spots to #6 after the loss, one spot ahead of Alistair Overeem, who fell to #7. Alexander Volkov remains at #5.

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here

What are your thoughts on this week’s UFC rankings following UFC Vegas 20?

