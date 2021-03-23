UFC Rankings Report: New P4P #1 & Derek Brunson Enters MW Top 5

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC Vegas 22! Check out all the changes below!

Men’s Pound for Pound: Now that Khabib Nurmagomedov’s retirement has been officially recognized, there is a new #1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world: Jon “Bones” Jones. Khabib’s removal has caused nearly everyone in the P4P rankings to move up. The new top 5 now consists of Jon Jones (#1), Kamaru Usman (#2), Stipe Miocic (#3), Alexander Volkanovski (#4), and Israel Adesanya (#5). Conor McGregor has also returned to the rankings at #15.

Women’s Pound for Pound: No Changes

Strawweight: No Changes

Women’s Flyweight: No Changes

Women’s Bantamweight: Macy Chiasson moves up two spots to #9 following her victory over Marion Reneau at UFC Vegas 22 while Reneau plummets three spots down to #12. Pannie Kianzad moves up one spot to #11.

Women’s Featherweight: N/A

Flyweight: No Changes

Bantamweight: No Changes

Featherweight: Arnold Allen (#10) and Sodiq Yusuff (#11) swap places.

Lightweight: There is no recognized champion after the lightweight title has been vacated by Khabib Nurmagomedov. The numbered rankings remain identical, though.

Welterweight: No Changes

Middleweight: Derek Brunson’s victory over Kevin Holland in the main event of UFC Vegas 22 has moved him up three spots and into the top 5 at #4. This has caused Darren Till (#5), Marvin Vettori (#6), and Jack Hermansson (#7) to drop one spot each. Holland remains at #10 following the loss.

Light Heavyweight: No Changes

Heavyweight: No Changes

