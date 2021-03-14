UFC Vegas 21 Bonuses: Four Fighters Nab Performance Checks

The UFC Vegas 21 bonuses have been released.

The event took place in Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility. Headlining the card was a clash between Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad.

This fight saw a lackluster ending after a pretty decent first round. Things went wrong in the second round as Edwards came in with a leg kick to the body, but poked Belal in the eye. It was a bad one and he was in a lot of pain. It was ruled a no contest. Not the way a fight anyone wants to end like that.

The co-main event saw more action between Ryan Spann and Misha Cirkunov.

This fight saw Spann waste no time in getting the job done. The first round saw Spann rock him with a straight right then tried to finish him on the ground, but instead of getting caught in a tight submission, he let his opponent up. However, moments later, Spann rocked him again. He swarmed on Misha with strikes and the referee called it off.

With there being four fighter performance bonuses, there was no “Fight of the Night” honors. Peep the full list of performance bonus winners below.

Matthew Semelsberger

Davey Grant

Ryan Spann

Dan Ige.

Were the right choices made for the UFC Vegas 21 bonuses?

