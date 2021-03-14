UFC Vegas 21 Highlights: Ryan Spann Smashes Misha Cirkunov

Misha Cirkunov vs. Ryan Spann showed everyone why they were rightfully selected for the co-main event slot on this card.

The two fighters met in a lightweight bout on Saturday night (March 13, 2021) at the UFC Vegas 21 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

The fight didn’t last long as Spann dropped him once with a straight right then swarmed him with strikes on the ground only to let him back up. Moments later, Spann dropped him again and this time didn’t let him back up as he unleashed with strikes on the ground until the referee waved it off.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Hurt him early and then @Superman_Spann poured on the power shots 💥 #UFCVegas21 pic.twitter.com/yVmCbb1RwJ — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 14, 2021

Spann lands some major shots, ends this one in Round 1 #UFCVegas21 pic.twitter.com/Fi5pHXacPN — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) March 14, 2021

SUPERMAN IS IN THE APEX TONIGHT 🤯@Superman_Spann ends it in minutes!



[ Main event next on #ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/fMwCtMbFSy — UFC (@ufc) March 14, 2021

UFC Vegas 21 Results: Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad, Misha Cirkunov vs. Ryan Spann

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC Vegas 21. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.