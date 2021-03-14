UFC Vegas 21 Highlights: Ryan Spann Smashes Misha Cirkunov

Misha Cirkunov vs. Ryan Spann showed everyone why they were rightfully selected for the co-main event slot on this card.
The two fighters met in a lightweight bout on Saturday night (March 13, 2021) at the UFC Vegas 21 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.
The fight didn’t last long as Spann dropped him once with a straight right then swarmed him with strikes on the ground only to let him back up. Moments later, Spann dropped him again and this time didn’t let him back up as he unleashed with strikes on the ground until the referee waved it off.
Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:
