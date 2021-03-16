UFC Vegas 21 Medical Suspensions: How Long Is Muhammad Out?

The UFC Vegas 21 medical suspensions have been released.

At UFC Vegas 21, Belal Muhammad was the victim of a vicious eye poke from Leon Edwards that saw the main event end in a no-contest. It was clear from both the audio of Muhammad’s groans as well as the visual of Muhammad’s blinded eye just how devastating the eye poke was.

Despite the optics, though, Muhammad is not looking at a long suspension at all. As long as he is cleared by an ophthalmologist, Muhammad could find himself back in action in one month. Below is the full medial suspensions list following UFC Vegas 21 via mixedmartialarts.com.

Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad declared a No-Contest (Unintentional Eye Poke, Round 2, 0:18)

•Muhammad must have right eye cleared by an Ophthalmologist – minimum suspension and no contest until 04/13/21. No contact until 04/04/21.

Ryan Spann defeated Misha Cirkunov by TKO

•Cirkunov suspended until 05/13/21. No contact until 04/28/21.

Dan Ige defeated Gavin Tucker by KO

•Tucker suspended until 04/28/21. No contact until 04/13/21.

Davey Grant defeated Jonathan Martinez by KO

•Grant suspended until 04/13/21. No contact until 04/04/21.

•Martinez suspended until 04/28/21. No contact until 04/13/21.

Matheus Nicolau defeated Manel Gomes “Kape” by Split Decision

•Gomes suspended until 04/04/21. No contact until 03/28/21.

Eryk Anders vs. Darren Stewart ruled a No-Contest

•Stewart suspended until 04/28/21. No contact until 04/13/21.

Angela Hill defeated Ashley Yoder by Unanimous Decision

•Hill must have Ophthalmologist clearance of left eye corneal abrasion – minimum suspension and no contest until 04/13/21 – no contact until 04/13/21.

•Yoder must have right ear cleared by ENT Dr. or no contest until 09/10/21.

Charles Jourdain defeated Marcelo Rojo by TKO

•Jourdain suspended until 04/13/21 No contact until 04/04/21-left scalp laceration

•Rojo must have maxillofacial bones fractures cleared by Maxillofacial surgeon and left orbital emphysema and left lamina papyracea clearance by Ophthalmologist Dr. or no contest until 09/10/21

Rani Yahya defeated Ray Rodriguez by Submission

•Rodriguez suspended until 04/04/21. No contact until 03/28/21.

Nasrat Haqparast defeated Rafa Garcia by Unanimous Decision

•Haqparasat must have left fibula x-rayed to rule out subacute fracture if positive needs Orthopedic Dr. clearance or no contest until 09/10/21 – minimum suspension and no contest until 04/13/21 – no contact until 04/04/21.

•Garcia must have right elbow x-rayed to rule out fracture if results are positive needs Orthopedic Dr. clearance or no contest until 09/10/21 – minimum suspension and no contest until 04/13/21 – no contact until 04/04/21.

J.J. Aldrich defeated Cortney Casey by Split Decision

•Casey must have x-rays of right foot and right hand to rule out fracture, if results are positive needs Orthopedic Dr clearance or no contest until 09/10/21. Minimum suspension and no contest until 04/04/21 – no contact until 03/28/21.

Jinh Yu Frey defeated Gloria de Paula by Unanimous Decision

•Yu suspended until 04/04/21. No contact until 03/28/21.

Matthew Semelsberger defeated Jason Witt by KO

•Suspend Witt until 04/13/21. No contact until 04/04/21.

