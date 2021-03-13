UFC Vegas 21 Results: Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad Ends In No Contest

UFC Vegas 21 went down tonight (Saturday, March 13, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It was headlined by a meeting between Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad in a welterweight bout.

The co-headliner saw a bout between Misha Cirkunov and Ryan Spann. Jonathan Martinez vs. Davey Grant, Galvin Tucker vs. Dan Ige, Matheus Nicolau vs. Manel Kape, and Eryk Anders vs. Darren Stewart finished out the main card.

It was certain to have a great night of fights. Check out MMA News’ UFC Vegas 21 results below:

Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad

There was a brief feeling out process before Edwards clipped him with a head kick. Belal was rocked, but brushed it off seconds later. The second round saw Leon throw a body kick and poked Belai in the right eye. It was a bad eye poke and he was in some serious pain. The fight ended in a no contest.

Misha Cirkunov vs. Ryan Spann

Spann came out and made a statement by getting a first round finish when he connected with a nasty straight right hand then dropped him again with a right hand and finally finished him on the ground

Jonathan Martinez vs. Davey Grant

Grant pushed the pace early, but it was Martinez, who got the late first round takedown. Granted knocked him down with left hand and then finished him on the ground with strikes.

Galvin Tucker vs. Dan Ige

Ige clipped him with a counter right hand and that was the fight. Just. 22 seconds.

Matheus Nicolau vs. Manel Kape

It was a close back and forth fight with them mostly striking. Kape was looking to counter strike while Nicolau was the one who was pushing the face. Kape prevented a takedown in the third round. Nicolau got back to his feet and they traded to the bell. The judges gave the win to Nicolau by split decision.

Eryk Anders vs. Darren Stewart

The first round was wild as both guys were hurting each other. Anders dropped him with a left cross with about a minute to go and Anders rained down strikes but somehow Stewart got back to his feet. Anders unloaded on him. Anders kneed him in the head while Stewart was down on the ground. The referee ruled out Stewart and the fight was called off. It was ruled a no contest.

Quick UFC Vegas 21 Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Welterweight bout: Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad ends in a no contest (accidental eye poke) at :18 of Round 2

Light heavyweight bout: Ryan Spann def. Misha Cirkunov by TKO (punches) at 1:11 of Round 1

Dan Ige def. Gavin Tucker by knockout (punch) at :22 of Round 1

Davey Grant def. Jonathan Martinez by knockout (punches) at 3:03 of Round 2

Flyweight bout: Matheus Nicolau def. Manel Kape by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Middleweight bout: Eryk Anders vs. Darren Stewart ruled a no-contest (illegal knee) at 4:37 of Round 1

