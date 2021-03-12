UFC Vegas 21 Weigh-In Results: Full Card Remains Intact

The UFC Vegas 21 weigh-ins are complete, and every scheduled fight on the card is a go.

UFC Vegas 21 comes to you live tomorrow night from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event of tomorrow night’s card, Leon Edwards will be facing Belal Muhammad in a fight that could very well solidify Edwards as next in line for a welterweight title shot later this year. Meanwhile, the #13-ranked Muhammad believes that he could potentially steal Edwards’ spot in line should he score the upset. You can check out the intense face-off between the two headliners below!

Additionally, we will see ranked light heavyweights Misha Cirkunov (#11) and Ryan Spann (#13) lock up in the co-main event. Spann did miss weight by 0.5 lbs. for the contest on his first attempt but was able to hit his mark on the second attempt.

All other fighters successfully made weight, and you can find the full results and card for UFC Vegas 21 tomorrow below!

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 8 PM ET)

Leon Edwards (170.5) vs. Belal Muhammad (170)

Misha Cirkunov (205) vs. Ryan Spann (206)*- two attempts

Dan Ige (145.5) vs. Gavin Tucker (146)

Davey Grant (135.5) vs. Jonathan Martinez (136)

Manel Kape (125.5) vs. Matheus Nicolau (125.5)

Eryk Anders (186) vs. Darren Stewart (185.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 5 PM ET)

Angela Hill (115.5) vs. Ashley Yoder (116)

Ray Rodriguez (135.5) vs. Rani Yahya (136)

Charles Jourdain (145.5) vs. Marcelo Rojo (145.5)

Rafa Garcia (156) vs. Nasrat Haqparast (156)

J.J. Aldrich (125.5) vs. Cortney Casey (126)

Gloria de Paula (115.5) vs. Jinh Yu Frey (115.5)

Matthew Semelsberger (169.5) vs. Jason Witt (171)

Keep it locked here on MMANews.com for live updates and highlights of tomorrow night’s UFC Vegas 21 card!