UFC Vegas 22 Highlights: Derek Brunson Outpoints Kevin Holland

Kevin Holland vs. Derek Brunson ended the night with fireworks.

The two fighters met in a middleweight bout on Saturday night (March 20, 2021) at the UFC Vegas 22 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility. The first round was skippable as Holland slipped on a punch and Brunson got on top of him in full guard.

This is where the round stayed. The second round saw Brunson get stunned only to fire back and eventually get a takedown. He managed to lock in an arm-triangle choke, but couldn’t get it. The third round saw Brunson also control the fight with his takedown and staying on top. The fourth and fifth rounds also saw Brunson dominate en route to a decision win.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

"No matter what, that's a freaking win."



Likely down in the fight, @Trailblaze2top secured a takedown and celebrated the small victory 😁 #UFCVegas22 pic.twitter.com/vx6Q8dYhYE — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 21, 2021

Holland entered this fight with 8 wins and 2 losses in his UFC career including his latest winning streak, which is 5 straight, with notable victories over Anthony Hernandez, Joaquin Buckley, Darren Stewart, Charlie Ontiveros, and Ronaldo Souza.

Brunson entered this fight on a three-bout winning streak. His previous bouts saw him beat Edmen Shahbazyan by TKO in August 2020 and Ian Heinisch by decision at the UFC 241 pay-per-view event from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Before that, Brunson scored a unanimous decision over Elias Theodorou at UFC Ottawa (also known as UFC on ESPN+9) at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. He lost to Ronaldo Souza in January 2018 and Israel Adesanya at UFC 230 by TKO later that year.

