UFC Vegas 22 Highlights: Max Griffin Scores Brutal Knockout

Song Kenan vs. Max Griffin wasn’t the original co-main event, but it delivered in many ways.

The two fighters met in a bout on Saturday night (March 20, 2021) at the UFC Vegas 22 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility. Gregor Gillespie and Brad Riddell in a lightweight bout was the original co-headliner, but the fight was pulled due to COVID-19.

This one didn’t last long as they came out and threw some shots before clinching. In the middle of the first round, Griffin stunned him with a right hand before landing another one for the knockout shot.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

UFC Vegas 22 Results: Kevin Holland vs. Derek Brunson, Song Kenan vs. Max Griffin

