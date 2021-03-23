Wednesday, March 24, 2021
UFC Vegas 22 Medical Suspensions: Six Fighters Face Long Suspensions

By Clyde Aidoo

The medical suspensions list has been released following UFC Vegas 22.

At UFC Vegas 22, Derek Brunson defeated Kevin Holland in the main event via unanimous decision. As a result, Brunson is now ranked within the top 5 of the division. The action-packed card saw six KO/TKOs. And as a part of all the action, six fighters could be out for a while. You can find the full suspensions list below (via mixedmartialarts.com)

Derek Brunson defeated Kevin Holland by Unanimous Decision

•Brunson suspended until 04/20/21, No contact until 04/11/21 – Laceration repair right eyebrow.

•Holland suspended until 04/11/21, No contact until 04/04/21.

Max Griffin defeated Song Kenan by KO

•Song suspended until 05/20/21, No contact until 05/05/21 – Right facial laceration repair.

Montserrat Ruiz defeated Cheyanne Buys by Unanimous Decision

•Conejo Ruiz must have left knee & right shoulder MRIs, if positive must have Orthopedic Dr clearance or no contest until 09/17/21; minimum suspension no contest until 04/20/21, no contact until 04/11/21.

•Buys must have right elbow x-ray, if positive must have Orthopedic Dr clearance or no contest until 09/17/21; minimum suspension no contest until 04/20/21, no contact until 04/11/21.

Adrian Yanez defeated Gustavo Lopez by KO

•Yanez must have right hand x-ray, if positive must have Orthopedic Dr clearance or no contest until 09/17/21; minimum suspension no contest until 04/20/21, no contact until 04/11/21.

•Lopez suspended until 05/05/21, No contact until 04/20/21.

Tai Tuivasa defeated Harry Hunsucker by TKO

•Hunsucker must have left hand & thumb x-ray, if positive must have Orthopedic Dr clearance or no contest until 09/17/21; minimum suspension no contest until 05/05/21, no contact until 04/20/21.

Macy Chiasson defeated Marion Reneau by Unanimous Decision

•Suspend Chiasson until 04/11/21, No contact until 04/04/21.

•Suspend Reneau until 04/20/21, No contact until 04/11/21.

Grant Dawson defeated Leonardo Santos by KO

•Dawson suspended until 04/20/21, No contact until 04/11/21 – Laceration repair behind right ear.

•Santos suspended until 05/20/21, No contact until 05/05/21.

Trevin Giles defeated Roman Dolidze by Unanimous Decision

•Giles must have right foot x-ray, if positive must have Orthopedic Dr clearance or no contest until 09/17/21; minimum suspension no contest until 04/20/21, no contact until 04/11/21.

•Dolidze must have ENT clearance for nondisplaced right orbital floor & medial orbital blowout fractures or no contest until 09/17/21; minimum suspension no contest until 05/05/21, no contact until 04/20/21.

Montel Jackson defeated Jesse Strader by TKO

•Suspend Strader until 05/05/21, No contact until 04/20/21 – Left cheek laceration.

Bruno Silva defeated JP Buys by TKO

•Da Silva suspended until 04/20/21, No contact until 04/11/21.

•Buys suspended until 05/05/21, No contact until 04/20/21.

