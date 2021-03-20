UFC Vegas 22 Results: Kevin Holland vs. Derek Brunson

UFC Vegas 22 goes down tonight (Sat. March 20, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It’s headlined by a meeting between Kevin Holland and Derek Brunson in a middleweight bout.

Holland entered this fight with 8 wins and 2 losses in his UFC career including his latest winning streak, which is 5 straight, with notable victories over Anthony Hernandez, Joaquin Buckley, Darren Stewart, Charlie Ontiveros, and Ronaldo Souza.

Brunson entered this fight on a three-bout winning streak. His previous bouts saw him beat Edmen Shahbazyan by TKO in August 2020 and Ian Heinisch by decision at the UFC 241 pay-per-view event from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Before that, Brunson scored a unanimous decision over Elias Theodorou at UFC Ottawa (also known as UFC on ESPN+9) at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. He lost to Ronaldo Souza in January 2018 and Israel Adesanya at UFC 230 by TKO later that year.

The co-headliner will see a bout between Gregor Gillespie and Brad Riddell. Tai Tuivasa vs. Don’Tale Mayes, Adrian Yanez vs. Gustavo Lopez, Song Kenan vs. Max Griffin, and Cheyenne Buys vs. Montserrat Ruiz finishes out the main card.

It’s certain to have a great night of fights. Check back later tonight for MMA News’ UFC Vegas 22 results below:

Quick UFC Vegas 22 Results

Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 10 PM ET)

Middleweight bout: Kevin Holland vs. Derek Brunson

Lightweight bout: Gregor Gillespie vs. Brad Riddell

Featherweight bout: Cheyenne Buys vs. Montserrat Ruiz

Bantamweight bout: Adrian Yanez vs. Gustavo Lopez

Welterweight bout: Song Kenan vs. Max Griffin

Heavyweight bout: Tai Tuivasa vs. Don’Tale Mayes

Preliminary Card (ESPN2/ESPN+, 7 PM ET)