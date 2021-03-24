Vicente Luque Vows To Not Look Past Tyron Woodley At UFC 260

Vicente Luque has a big opportunity ahead of him.

In the co-main event of UFC 260, Luque is set to battle former welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley. It’s another step up in competition for Luque who came up short against Stephen Thompson at UFC 244.

Although Tyron Woodley enters this fight on a three-fight losing streak, Luque knows he can’t overlook him. The former champ lost to the champion and the top-two contenders at welterweight and was also training for five rounds. In this fight, the Brazilian is expecting Woodley to be more aggressive and dangerous.

Vicente Luque (Photo: Zuffa)

“I always get ready for the worst situation. I think a guy coming off three losses [and] having everybody doubting him is going to be mad,” Luque said to Fightful. “He’s going to be training like crazy and looking to destroy his next opponent. That’s what I see in Woodley. I think he’s going to go in there and try to get me out of that cage as soon as he can. Come out really aggressive. It’s going to be a three-round fight. That’s something to look at. I think he held back in five rounds. Maybe he worried about getting tired. It’s hard for me to look past a guy that was a champion. Look past a guy that did what he did. Even though he didn’t look that great in his last fights.”

Vicente Luque enters this fight on a two-fight winning streak as he TKO’d Niko Price and knocked out Randy Brown. If he can beat Tyron Woodley, it would be the biggest win of his career and could get him a top-five opponent next time out. However, before he can even think of that, he needs to beat Woodley, who he expects to be very dangerous on Saturday night.

