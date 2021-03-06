WATCH: UFC 259 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC 259 post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes.

In the headliner, Jan Blachowicz vs. Israel Adesanya will collide in a light heavyweight title clash. UFC 259’s co-main event will see a women’s featherweight title clash between Amanda Nunes and Megan Anderson. Bantamweight action will also be featured on the main card as division champion Petr Yan shares the Octagon with Aljamain Sterling.

The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. Of course anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of the UFC 259 card. Be sure to check back here for the post-fight presser with a tentative start time of 11:15 p.m. ET.

Let us know your big takeaways once the UFC 259 post-fight press conference.