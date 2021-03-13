WATCH: UFC Vegas 21 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC Vegas 21 post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes.

In the headliner, Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad will collide in a clash. UFC Vegas 21’s co-main event will see a clash between Misha Cirkunov and Ryan Spann. Heavyweight action will also be featured on the main card as Ben Rothwell shares the Octagon with Philipe Lins.

The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. Of course anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of the UFC Vegas 21card. Be sure to check back here for the post-fight presser with a tentative start time of 11:15 p.m. ET.

Let us know your big takeaways once the UFC Vegas 21 post-fight press conference.