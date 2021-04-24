2021 PFL 1 Fast Results & Highlights: Collard Upsets Pettis

Anthony Pettis’ PFL debut did not have a successful outcome.

2021 PFL 1 took place tonight from the Ocean Casino Resort from Atlantic City to kick off the new season. The main event featured former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis making his PFL debut against Clay Collard. Here are some of the highlights from the main event.

In the second round, Clay Collard almost put the fight to an end after he dropped “Showtime.”

Clay Collard drops Pettis in the 2nd round!!!!#2021PFL1

Clay Collard gets a 2nd knockdown!!! Can Pettis survive the 2nd round?!?!#2021PFL1

Down on the scorecards, Anthony Pettis nearly pulled off the come-from-behind win in the third round in this sequence:

HEAD KICK FOLLOWED BY A FLYING KNEE FROM PETTIS!!!#2021PFL1

In the end, it was too little too late, and Collard came away with the unanimous-decision victory.

Here are the full results from PFL 1:

MAIN CARD

Clay Collard def. Anthony Pettis via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Marcin Held def. Natan Schulte via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Movlid Khaybulaev def. Lazar Stojadinovic via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Bubba Jenkins def. Lance Palmer via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

PRELIMINARY CARD

Brendan Loughnane def. Sheymon Moraes via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 2:55

Raush Manfio def. Joilton Lutterbach via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Akhmed Aliev def. Mikhail Odintsov via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Chris Wade def. Anthony Dizy via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Tyler Diamond def. Sung Bin Jo via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Alex Martinez def. Loik Radzhabov via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)