2021 PFL 2 Results & Main Event Highlights: MacDonald Submits Millender

The second event of the PFL’s 2021 regular season took place from the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, N.J, and we’ve got the results for you right here.

The main event saw Rory MacDonald make a successful PFL debut by submitting Curtis Millender. Check out the finish below!

Here are the full quick results from tonight’s PFL card along with the points earned in the regular season standings!

2021 PFL 2 Fast Results

MAIN CARD

Rory MacDonald def. Curtis Millender via submission (rear-naked choke): R1, 3:38 (+6 Points in welterweight standings)

Ray Cooper III def. Jason Ponet via submission (arm-triangle choke): R1, 1:23 (+6 Points in welterweight standings)

Joao Zeferino def. Gleison Tibau via unanimous decision (29-28×3) (+3 Points in welterweight standings)

Emiliano Sordi def. Chris Camozzi via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-27) (+3 points in welterweight standings)

PRELIMINARY CARD

Antonio Carlos Junior def. Tom Lawlor via submission (guillotine choke): R1, 4:43 (+6 points in light heavyweight standings)

Cezar Ferreira def. Nick Roehrick via knockout (punches): R1, 0:37 (+6 points in light heavyweight standing)

Nikolay Aleksakhin vs. Sadibou Sy declared no contest (accidental eye poke to Aleksakhin): R2, 1:56(+1 point to both fighters in welterweight standings)

Marthin Hamlet def. Dan Spohn via technical submission (arm-triangle choke): R2, 0:52: (+5 points in light heavyweight standings)

