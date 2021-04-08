Bellator 256: Bader vs. Machida 2 Full Card & Weigh-In Results

The Bellator 256 weigh-ins are complete, and all but one fighter successfully made weight.

Tomorrow night at Bellator 256, the light heavyweight grand prix will kick off with former division champion and current heavyweight champ Ryan Bader facing Lyoto Machida in the main event. The co-main event will feature former UFC vet Liz Carmouche facing Vanessa Porto, who will be entering the fight with a four-fight winning streak.

Only one fighter missed weight, that being Jeffrey Glossner, who will be facing Jaylon Bates in the prelims. It is currently unconfirmed whether or not that bout will move forward.

The event will take place from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut and air live on the Showtime network. The main card begins at 9 PM ET, with the prelims available on YouTube at 6 PM ET.

The weigh-in results and full card for tomorrow’s lineup and can be found below:

MAIN CARD

Light Heavyweight Tournament Grand Prix Quarterfinal Ryan Bader (205) vs. Lyoto Machida (204.6)

Liz Carmouche (125.4) vs. Vanessa Porto (126)

Adam Borics (145.8) vs. Jeremy Kennedy (145.7)

Olivia Parker (145.4) vs. Cat Zingano (145.2)

Dan Moret (155.6) vs. Goiti Yamauchi (155.8)

PRELIMINARY CARD

Tony Johnson (185.2) vs. Dalton Rosta (185.5)

Jessica Borga (145.2) vs. Talita Nogueira (146)

Cass Bell (135.6) vs. Jornel Lugo (135)

Nathan Ghareeb (143.8) vs. Cody Law (145.2)

Jaylon Bates (136) vs. Jeffrey Glossner (137.8)*

Nainoa Dung (155.9) vs. Izzy William (156)

Diana Avsaragova (125.8) vs. Tara Graff (125.2)

John Douma (135.4) vs. Will Smith (134.6)

* = misses weight by 1.8 pounds; bout status TBD

Full results and highlights from tomorrow night’s Bellator 256 card can be found right here on MMANews.com!