Adriano Moraes & Demetrious Johnson Disagree On Rematch Possibility

ONE Championship flyweight champion Adriano Moraes is more open to a rematch against Demetrious Johnson than Johnson himself is, even though it was Johnson who came out on the losing end in the first fight.

When Demetrious Johnson experienced his first loss in the flyweight division to Henry Cejudo at UFC 227, a rematch was not offered to him by the new champion. In fact, Cejudo argued why Johnson should not be granted an immediate rematch in the aftermath of his victory. The point would turn out to be moot, as Johnson would be traded to ONE Championship before the UFC could make a decision on a potential rematch.

After entering ONE Championship, Johnson quickly worked his way up to earn a flyweight title shot against Adriano Moraes. Moraes was able to earn a more definitive win than Cejudo’s split-decision victory three years ago. Yet, Moraes is more open to a rematch than Cejudo was in the UFC. While he concedes that there are other flyweights who deserve a title shot, he sounds very willing, even excited, at the thought of rematching someone he holds in such high regard as Johnson.

“I know Demetrious Johnson is the greatest of all time,” Moraes told MMA Junkie. “I think if the company thinks he deserves a rematch, of course we’re gonna give him a rematch. But we have a lot of killers here in the flyweight division who I think deserve the shot. For me, I’m gonna keep my focus on my path. I’m gonna rest a little bit and come back to the gym and start all over again, and let’s see what’s gonna happen.

Adriano Moraes Moments Away From Defeating Demetrious Johnson. Image Credit: SINGAPOREMAVEN

“The flyweight division here in ONE Championship is so dynamic, there are a lot of fighters, so I don’t know what’s gonna happen. Let’s see after this, Moraes vs. Johnson 2. I think it makes sense, he deserves it, he’s the GOAT and let’s go. I can’t wait.”

Moraes may be willing to grant Johnson a rematch, but following the fight, Johnson himself expressed why he did not think a rematch was warranted and instead would like to work his way back up if he were to ever receive another title shot. In fact, Johnson expressed more interest in kickboxing for his next fight instead of rematching Moraes.

Time will tell what the next move for Johnson will be. Perhaps Moraes’ openness to a rematch will give Johnson second thoughts on what he would like to do next and we could see the Moraes vs. Johnson 2 bout that the champion welcomes.

