An Irate Mike Perry Releases Sparring Footage Against Jake Paul

Mike Perry could not go to sleep last night with the world thinking Jake Paul “kicked his ass.”

After Jake Paul made short work of Ben Askren in their much-hyped boxing match on Saturday, top-ranked UFC lightweight Dustin Poirier suggested that Paul face Mike Perry next. While there were many other names thrown out as Paul’s potential next opponent, this idea got Paul’s attention enough for him to issue a response in the form of a video.

In this video, Mike Perry stated, “You kicked my ass” to Jake Paul at the close of what appeared to be a hard sparring session. Paul captioned the video stating that Perry was “light work.” Perry responded to these remarks by initially sharing why he chose to spar with Paul and stating that his performance improved in the later rounds of the session.

Mike Perry Shares His Own Video From Sparring Session

Mike Perry would then issue another response later with a video of his own showing a brief clip of the now infamous sparring session. You can view the uncut video below.

In the video, Perry could be seen landing a combination to a cornered Jake Paul and then continuing to apply pressure to the YouTube star. Perry had this to say beneath the video in a tone that was far from friendly.

“The only clip we got. Go ahead and post some @jakepaul , I took your best shots and walked you down all day. We all know I’m not hard to hit but I’m gonna focus on that now. You know there was no danger in boxing a wrestler last night and you gave me a chance to punch you in the face (and I did) and I respected it but you mistook that and that’s my fault.

“Platinum” Mike Perry

“I show up with my girl and baby so I don’t bring drama. I show up and fight. I was a fan after you sparred me. You showed heart and you’re already successful and you seemed to have a strong team (power in numbers) but you’re a spoiled brat and I’m rich in life. You’re broke with a bunch of fake yes men around you that you pay for. I don’t fuck with nobody and all the money in the world can’t make you real like me.”

The last time a sparring session garnered this much attention and controversy is the highly publicized footage shared by Conor McGregor from a session with Paulie Malignaggi. This spar took place ahead of McGregor’s boxing match against Floyd Mayweather in 2017. Much like this situation, there were differing tales of what really went down. Malignaggi frequently called on McGregor to release the full footage of the sparring session, but he never did so. We’ll see if Jake Paul goes a different route and decides to take Mike Perry up on his suggestion to release more footage from this fateful evening.

Did Mike Perry’s footage from the sparring session change your perception of this story one way or another?