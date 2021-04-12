Arnold Allen Targeting Dan Ige Vs. Korean Zombie Winner In June

After a stellar performance against Sodiq Yusuff at the UFC on ABC 2 show, Arnold Allen is looking for a big fight since the athlete is now on a ten-fight win streak.

Specifically, Arnold Allen has his eyes set on a featherweight bout featuring Chan Sung Jung (Korean Zombie) and Dan “50K” Ige. While the fight isn’t till June, it would appear the streaking Allen, who is unbeaten in the promotion, is seeking a fight with whoever comes out on top between the two aforementioned featherweights.

Arnold Allen Eying Winner Of Ige, Zombie

After his fight on ABC, Arnold Allen was upset that he was unable to finish the rising prospect Yusuff. However, he was confident in how he would pair up with Zombie should he beat Ige.

“Someone like Korean Zombie, I was always a big fan of him, so accidentally I’ve studied him my whole life,” Arnold Allen said to reporters at the post-fight news conference. “He’s flat-footed, he doesn’t move great, he doesn’t deal with someone moving around him and I move very well. But I know he just booked a fight with Dan Ige. So maybe the winner of that fight in the future if they’re above me in the rankings, that’s something that would be cool.”

Dan Ige is coming off a spectacular knockout against Gavin Tucker. On the other hand, Zombie is rebounding from a brutal striking loss to Brian Ortega, where many thought if it stayed on the feet that Zombie would win handily. However, it turned out to be the opposite.

Following his win at UFC on ABC 2, Arnold Allen will have to wait a few months to evaluate the aftermath of Ige and Zombie in June. If either fight materializes, fans are in for quite the treat.

