Aspen Ladd Faces Macy Chiasson On July 24 Fight Night Event

Aspen Ladd will return to action for the first time in over a year when she takes on Macy Chiasson on July 24.

ESPN broke the news Tuesday of Ladd’s return bout against Chiasson. There is currently no main event announced for this card.

Currently ranked #3 in the women’s bantamweight division, Aspen Ladd will be providing a massive opportunity to the #9-ranked Chiasson to insert herself deep within the top 5 of the bantamweight division. Ladd has not competed since December of 2019 when she defeated Yana Kunitskaya via TKO. Ladd currently holds a professional record of 9-1, with her only loss coming to a former UFC champion in Germaine de Randamie.

Ladd’s first choice in return opponent was Julianna Peña in a title-eliminator fight. So either the UFC chose to go in another direction or Peña has decided to continue waiting for a potential title shot against champion Amanda Nunes.

Macy Chiasson is another young bantamweight who has shown a lot of promise. Not unlike Aspen Ladd, Chiasson has been hailed to be the future of the division by some pundits, and also like Ladd, she has only suffered one setback in her professional career. Chiasson is currently riding a two-fight winning streak with victories over Shanna Young and, most recently, Marion Reneau at UFC on ESPN: Brunson vs. Holland. Who knows, if Chiasson were to grab the #3 ranking with a win here in spectacular fashion, it’s not out of the question that she could wind up becoming the next opponent for Amanda Nunes.

With this booking, it will bear watching to see what is next for Julianna Peña. This fight could signify that she is about to get her wish and be paired with Amanda Nunes. Or, she might be paired with a different opponent ranked above her, such as Irene Aldana or Yana Kunitskaya. Keep it locked on MMANews.com for updates on any upcoming news concerning the rest of the women’s bantamweight division.

There is currently no venue announced for this July 24 event.

Who’s your pick to win this bout? Aspen Ladd or Macy Chiasson?