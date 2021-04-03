Bellator 255 Highlights: Pitbull Submits Sanchez, Faces Off With McKee

Bellator 255 took place Friday night on Showtime, and you can find the results from the card right here. Below are some of the highlights from the night’s action!

The main card began with a competitive fight between flyweights Kana Watanabe and Alejandra Lara. Watanabe earned the split-decision nod, and you can find a quick glimpse of the action below:

😨 @kanawatanabe821 throwing a plethora of strikes to end Round 2.



The action is LIVE now on https://t.co/OpRDYxXKZY & Bellator YouTube channel. #Bellator255 #BellatorOnShowtime pic.twitter.com/AqVroOc5bh — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) April 3, 2021

The next fight saw prospect Usman Nurmagomedov, cousin of Khabib Nurmagomedov, face Mike Hamel. Here are some glimpses of Nurmagomedov’s slick striking en route to his unanimous-decision victory.

Cool and calm from @Nmgmdv. Pulling out a spin kick like it's nothing 👀#Bellator255 is LIVE & FREE on @SHOsports. pic.twitter.com/aGtpt4ehql — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) April 3, 2021

The next fight saw Tyrell Fortune get the TKO victory over Jack May in the first round. Peep it out below:

The co-main event saw Jason Jackson hand Neiman Gracie his second professional loss. You can find some of the highlights from that bout below as Jason Jackson called for a title shot.

Finally, the main event saw Patricio “Pitbull” Freire successfully retain his featherweight championship by defeating Emmanuel Sanchez for the second time. This time, he got the win via guillotine. Check it out below during Pitbull’s post-fight interview.

With this victory, Pitbull will now face A.J. McKee in the finals of the featherweight grand prix. With McKee serving as a color commentator for the event, it was only a matter of time before the two came face to face and exchanged words after Pitbull’s victory.

Then there were 2️⃣.



It comes down to @PatricioPitbull and @ajmckee101.



The biggest Featherweight showdown of the year will be LIVE on @SHOsports. #Bellator255 pic.twitter.com/HzTxw2awyb — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) April 3, 2021

The full results for both the main card and prelims can be found here if you missed the event.

What are your thoughts and takeaways from Bellator 255?