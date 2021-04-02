Bellator 255: Pitbull vs. Sanchez 2 Results

UPDATE: The results are in! Check out the full results for Bellator 255 below! Also, you can view highlights from the main card right here!

Bellator 255 takes place tonight on Showtime, and you can find the results from the card right here at the conclusion of the event!

Bellator 255 will be held from inside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. In the main event, double-champ Patricio “Pitbull” Freire will attempt to defeat Emmanuel Sanchez for the second time and further cement himself as the #1 pound-for-pound fighter in Bellator.

Also on the card will be welterweights Neiman Gracie (10-1) competing against Jason Jackson (13-4) in the co-main event. The card will also feature the Bellator debut of Usman Nurmagomedov, cousin of MMA great Khabib Nurmagomedov. Usman is a highly touted prospect, so you can judge for yourself where his talent lies when he takes on Mike Hamel on the main card.

Bellator 255’s main card will air on Showtime at 9 PM ET, with the prelims kicking off on YouTube at 6 PM ET right here. You can view the full card below. Results and highlights will be posted at the conclusion of tonight’s event!

BELLATOR 255 RESULTS

MAIN CARD

Patricio “Pitbull” Freire def. Emmanuel Sanchez via technical submission (guillotine choke) – R1, 3:35

Jason Jackson def. Neiman Gracie via unanimous decision (29-28×3)

Tyrell Fortune def. Jack May via TKO – R1, 3:16

Usman Nurmagomedov def. Mike Hamel via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27X2)

Kana Watanabe def. Alejandra Lara via split decision (28-29, 29-28×2)

PRELIMINARY CARD

Magomed Magomedov def. Cee Jay Hamilton via submission R2, 1:22

Mandel Nallo def. Ricardo Seixas Filho via knockout – R1, 3:23

Khalid Murtazaliev def. Fabio Aguiar via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27×2)

Chris Gonzalez def. Roger Huerta via submission (strikes) – R3, 3:01

Jose Augusto def. Jonathan Wilson via submission (arm-triangle choke) – R1, 4:58

Roman Faraldo def. Trevor Gudde via TKO (punches) – R1, 1:30

Jordan Newman def. Branko Busick via TKO (punches) – R2, 2:30