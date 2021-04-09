Bellator 256: Bader vs. Machida 2 Results: Bader Gets Retribution

UPDATE: Bellator 256 has concluded! Full results can be found at the bottom of the page!

Bellator 256 Preview

Bellator 256 will be taking place tonight from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, airing live on the Showtime network!

The main event for the card will see the light heavyweight grand prix begin when Ryan Bader faces Lyoto Machida. Machida is still hungry as he officially kicks off his 18th year as an MMA fighter. He will look to score the upset of former champion and the #4-ranked pound-for-pound fighter Ryan Bader in what would be his second victory over the American. “The Dragon” first defeated Bader in 2012 via KO in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Nine years later, Bader will have the chance to get retribution while also advancing further in the grand prix tournament.

This event will also feature Cat Zingano attempting to win two consecutive fights when she takes on Olivia Parker. And in the co-main event, Liz Carmouche will face Vanessa Porto in a flyweight bout.

You can view the full card for tonight’s Bellator 256 event below, and results and highlights will be posted at the conclusion of tonight’s event! Additionally, the full prelim action can be viewed right here.

Bellator 256 Results

MAIN CARD

Light Heavyweight Grand Prix Quarterfinals: Ryan Bader def. Lyoto Machida via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-45×2)

Liz Carmouche def. Vanessa Porto via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27×2)

Adam Borics def. Jeremy Kennedy via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28×2)

Cat Zingano def. Olivia Parker via submission (armbar) – Round 1, 2:56

Dan Moret def. Goiti Yamauchi via split decision (28-29, 29-28×2)

PRELIMINARY CARD

Dalton Rosta def. Tony Johnson via unanimous decision (30-27×3)

Talita Nogueira def. Jessica Borga via unanimous decision (29-27×3)

Jornel Lugo def. Cass Bell via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27×2)

Cody Law def. Nathan Ghareeb via unanimous decision (30-27×3)

Jaylon Bates def. Jeffrey Glossner via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 2, 1:27

Nainoa Dung def. Izzy William via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28×2)

Diana Avsaragova def. Tara Graff via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 0:29

John Douma def. Will Smith via split decision (29-28×2, 28-29)