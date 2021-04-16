Bellator 257 Results: Nemkov & Anderson Advance In LHW Grand Prix

UPDATE: The results are in! Scroll down to the bottom of this page to find the full results from Bellator 257!

Bellator 257 will take place tonight, April 16, from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, and you’ll be able to find the results right here on MMANews.com.

The main event of the evening will feature Bellator light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov defending his title against Phil Davis. The winner of this fight will not only exit with the title but also advance further in the grand prix tournament to fight the winner of Anthony Johnson vs. Yoel Romero. Nemkov already holds a victory over Davis in a split-decision victory in 2018. We’ll see if tonight’s bout matches the competitive level of the first fight or if one of the two combatants makes a more definitive statement.

The co-main event will also feature a grand prix quarterfinal contest when Corey Anderson takes on Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov, with the winner facing Ryan Bader in the semi-finals. The main card will also feature a women’s flyweight bout between Desiree Yanez and Veta Arteaga and a bout between Paul Daley and Sabah Homasi.

The main card will air live on Showtime at 9 PM ET, and the preliminary card begins at 3 PM Eastern on Youtube.

You can check out the full Bellator 257 lineup for the card below. Results will be posted at the conclusion of the event!

Bellator 257 Results

MAIN CARD

Light Heavyweight Championship Bout (Grand Prix Quarterfinal): Vadim Nemkov (c) def. Phil Davis via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47)

Light Heavyweight Grand Prix Quarterfinal: Corey Anderson def. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov via TKO (strikes): Round 3, 2:15

Veta Arteaga def. Desiree Yanez via majority decision (28-28, 29-27, 29-27)

Paul Daley def. Sabah Homasi via TKO (strikes): Round 2, 1:44

PRELIMINARY CARD

Julia Budd def. Dayana Silva via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Julius Anglickas def. Gregory Milliard via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Steve Mowry def. Shaun Asher via TKO (strikes): Round 1, 0:55

Grachik Bozinyan def. Demarques Jackson via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Raymond Daniels def. Peter Stanonik via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-26)

Lance Gibson Jr. def. Marcus Surin via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Karl Albrektsson def. Viktor Nemkov via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Mads Burnell def. Saul Rogers via submission (rear-naked choke): Round 2, 4:08

Jay-Jay Wilson def. Pedro Carvalho via TKO (strikes): Round 2, 0:53