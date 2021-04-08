Ben Askren Annoyed By Jorge Masvidal’s Support Of Jake Paul

Ben Askren is upset with his former foe for helping train his upcoming opponent, Jake Paul.

Ben Askren is stepping out of his comfort zone to try a boxing match. The long-time MMA fighter and former champion famously signed on to face YouTuber Jake Paul in a boxing match, despite never having boxed professionally. Paul is fairly new to the sport himself but has enlisted some help. He has been seen training with Jorge Masvidal in the lead-up to the bout with Askren. Masvidal of course holds a record-setting KO victory over Askren in the UFC. Askren isn’t happy to see Masvidal helping Paul prepare.

“People aren’t digging it whatsoever. He just looks like a dope. He really, really, really does. So yeah, I don’t know what he’s doing, I don’t get it. I think it’s annoying. I have no issue with the fact that I got beat by a knee. Hey, it’s part of my life, I live it, I’m not embarrassed by it. I’m not ashamed like Jake is that he got beat up by his brother (Logan),” Askren told James Lynch of Fanatics View.

Masvidal was shown on social media demonstrating his striking style to Paul. During their fight, Askren and Masvidal never had the chance to exchange hands in their fight due to the nature of the finish. There is no telling if Masvidal’s tutelage will even benefit Paul in this upcoming bout.

As for Askren, he is enlisting some help himself. He has been training with legendary boxing coach Freddie Roach for this match. All of this drama and feuds are at least entertaining leading up to the fight. Despite who comes out victorious on April 17, these two men are well prepared and ready to mix it up in the squared circle.

