Ben Askren Jokes He’ll Choke Out Jake Paul If Fans Pay Him More Than His Purse

Ben Askren had an interesting open workout where he joked he will choke out Jake Paul if fans start a GoFundMe and it pays him more than his purse.

At the open workouts, although Askren was looking much better on the pads, he was joking about throwing knees and jumping on a guillotine. This, of course, was poking fun at everyone and Paul who claims he will use MMA tactics in the fight.

Ben Askren with a proposition for the fans during his workout today: "One of you guys can start a GoFundMe – how much would you give me to choke Jake Paul out with a guillotine? If the number's bigger than my purse, maybe I'll do it."



“One of you guys can start a GoFundMe – how much would you give me to choke Jake Paul out with a guillotine? If the number’s bigger than my purse, maybe I’ll do it,” Askren said at the open workouts.

After Askren said that, UFC middleweight, Darren Till liked the idea and said fans should do it.

If @Benaskren shoots for a double leg Saturday night & slams @jakepaul on his head.

“If @benaskren shoots for a double leg Saturday night & slams @jakepaul on his head. He won’t need to worry about his purse because welle set up a Go-Fund me for him,” Till tweeted.

Although Ben Askren jokes that he will jump on a guillotine, it’s highly unlikely he actually will.

Throughout the entire time hyping up the fight, Askren has made it clear he doesn’t think Paul is that good and is confident he will beat him up. He has said he expects the brash YouTuber to try and come out aggressive and as the fight goes on, he will start to wear on Paul and eventually score a seventh-round TKO.

Askren enters his boxing debut after hip surgery and retiring from MMA in November of 2019. Jake Paul, meanwhile, is 2-0 as a pro boxer and also has an amateur win. However, his pro wins came over a fellow YouTuber and Nate Robinson, who is a former NBA player.

