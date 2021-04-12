Cat Zingano Calls For Title Shot Against Cyborg/Smith Winner

Cat Zingano is looking to fight for the Bellator featherweight title next.

At Bellator 256, Zingano earned her second win in the promotion as she scored a first-round submission win. For Zingano, she was pleased with the win and to get a finish as it’s her first finish since she TKO’d Amanda Nunes at UFC 178 in 2014.

“This is a very sweet win. To get a finish, I’ve always loved that thrill of the quit,” Zingano said (via MMA Junkie). “So it was really good to get a finish. It’s been a minute. So I’m really happy to have that. I feel good.”

It was a very dominant performance from Zingano who has cemented herself as one of the best featherweights in Bellator. She also believes the win cemented herself as the top contender and calls for a title shot next time out.

Image Credit: Bellator

Of course, featherweight champion, Cris Cyborg is looking to defend her belt in a rematch against Leslie Smith at Bellator 259 on May 21. With that fight happening so soon, Zingano believes she has done enough to earn a shot at the winner.

However, Julia Budd is set to fight this Friday and could cement her case to face the winner. But, given Zingano has yet to face Cyborg, she believes she should be the one getting the title shot.

“I think I’ve done enough over time to get a shot at the winner,” Zingano said. “With this performance, who knows? I know that I’m a lot more experienced coming into this fight. … I’ve almost locked horns with all of these girls at a certain point. It’ll be beautiful that it gets to happen over here.

“All of these girls are a tough test,” Zingano said. “Really, the fighter I’m fighting out there is always me. It’s always how I’m going to show up. I have what it takes to beat all of these girls, but it comes down to preparation, it comes down to mindset, and just being my best self that night.”

Do you think Cat Zingano should get the next title shot?