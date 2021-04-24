Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC 261

The final UFC 261 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

The pay-per-view is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, April 24, 2021) from Jacksonville, Florida at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

The headliner will feature a slugfest with Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal in a welterweight title showdown. Moving things along, Zhang Weili vs. Rose Namajunas goes down in a women’s strawweight title fight.

Rounding out the main card is Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jessica Andrade in a women’s flyweight title contest, Chris Weidman vs. Uriah Hall and Anthony Smith vs. Jimmy Crute.

According to oddsmakers, Usman is a -410 favorite over Masvidal, who is a +330 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Rose being a +175 underdog against Weili, who is a -210 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

Main Card (PPV/10 p.m. ET)

Kamaru Usman (-410) vs. Jorge Masvidal (+330)

Zhang Weili (-210) vs. Rose Namajunas (+175)

Valentina Shevchenko (-420) vs. Jessica Andrade (+335)

Chris Weidman (-125) vs. Uriah Hall (+105)

Jimmy Crute (-200) vs. Anthony Smith (+170)

Prelims Card (ESPN+/6 p.m. ET)

Randy Brown (-150) vs. Alex Oliveira (+130)

Dwight Grant (-225) vs. Stefan Sekulic (+185)

Brendan Allen (-150) vs. Karl Roberson (+130)

Pat Sabatini (-225) vs. Tristan Connelly (+185)

Batgerel Danaa (-185) vs. Kevin Natividad (+160)

Zhu Rong (-250) vs. Rodrigo Vargas (+210)

Ariane Carnelossi (-220) vs. Liang Na (+180)