Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC on ABC 2

The final UFC on ABC 2 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.
The event is here, and it goes down today (Saturday, April 10, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility
Kevin Holland vs. Marvin Vettori will headline the show while Arnold Allen vs. Sodiq Yusuff will serve as the co-headliner. Sam Alvey vs. Julian Marquez, Nina Ansaroff vs. Mackenzie Dern, and Mike Perry vs. Daniel Rodriguez is also featured on the main card.
According to oddsmakers, Vettori is a -250 favorite over Hollando, who is a +188 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Allen being a +100 underdog against Yusuff, who is a -120 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:
Main Card (ABC, 3 PM ET)
Marvin Vettori -250 vs. Kevin Holland +188
Sodiq Yusuff -120 vs. Arnold Allen +100
Julian Marquez -125 vs. Sam Alvey +105
Nina Ansaroff -150 vs. Mackenzie Dern +130
Daniel Rodriguez -110 vs. Mike Perry -110
Preliminary Card (ESPN2/ESPN+, 12 PM ET)
Joe Solecki -135 vs. Jim Miller +115
Mateusz Gamrot -190 vs. Scott Holtzman +165
Ignacio Bahamondes -120 vs. John Makdessi +100
Yorgan de Castro -250 vs. Jarjis Danho +205
Jack Shore -150 vs. Hunter Azure +130
Luis Saldana -135 vs. Jordan Griffin +115
Da Un Jung -130 vs. William Knight +110
Impa Kasanganay -240 vs. Sasha Palatnikov +205