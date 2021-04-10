Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC on ABC 2

The final UFC on ABC 2 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

The event is here, and it goes down today (Saturday, April 10, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility

Kevin Holland vs. Marvin Vettori will headline the show while Arnold Allen vs. Sodiq Yusuff will serve as the co-headliner. Sam Alvey vs. Julian Marquez, Nina Ansaroff vs. Mackenzie Dern, and Mike Perry vs. Daniel Rodriguez is also featured on the main card.

According to oddsmakers, Vettori is a -250 favorite over Hollando, who is a +188 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Allen being a +100 underdog against Yusuff, who is a -120 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

Main Card (ABC, 3 PM ET)

Marvin Vettori -250 vs. Kevin Holland +188

Sodiq Yusuff -120 vs. Arnold Allen +100

Julian Marquez -125 vs. Sam Alvey +105

Nina Ansaroff -150 vs. Mackenzie Dern +130

Daniel Rodriguez -110 vs. Mike Perry -110

Preliminary Card (ESPN2/ESPN+, 12 PM ET)

Joe Solecki -135 vs. Jim Miller +115

Mateusz Gamrot -190 vs. Scott Holtzman +165

Ignacio Bahamondes -120 vs. John Makdessi +100

Yorgan de Castro -250 vs. Jarjis Danho +205

Jack Shore -150 vs. Hunter Azure +130

Luis Saldana -135 vs. Jordan Griffin +115

Da Un Jung -130 vs. William Knight +110

Impa Kasanganay -240 vs. Sasha Palatnikov +205