Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC Vegas 24

The final UFC Vegas 24 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

The is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, April 17, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility

Robert Whittaker vs. Kelvin Gastelum will headline the show while Drakkar Klose vs. Jeremy Stephens will take place in the co-main event.

Rounding out the show is Andrei Arlovski vs. Chase Sherman, Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Jacob Malkoun, and Alexander Munoz vs. Luis Pena.

According to oddsmakers, Whittaker is a -260 favorite over Gastelum, who is a +220 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Klose being a +105 underdog against Stephens, who is a -125 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

Main Card (ESPN/10 p.m. ET)

Robert Whittaker (-260) vs. Kelvin Gastelum (+220)

Jeremy Stephens (-125) vs. Drakkar Klose (+105)

Andrei Arlovski (-140) vs. Chase Sherman (+120)

Abdul Razak Alhassan (-290) vs. Jacob Malkoun (+245)

Luis Pena (-145) vs. Alexander Munoz (+125)

Bill Algeo (-115) vs. Ricardo Ramos (-105)

Prelims Card (ESPN/7 p.m. ET)

Tracy Cortez (-255) vs. Justine Kish (+215)

Alexander Romanov (-140) vs. Juan Espino (+120)

Lupita Godinez (-275) vs. Jessica Penne (+235)

Bartosz Fabinski (-130) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (+110)

Tony Gravely (-320) vs. Anthony Birchak (+260)

Austin Hubbard (-175) vs. Dakota Bush (+145)