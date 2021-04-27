Chimaev Challenges Masvidal After Both Call Out Nick Diaz

Khamzat Chimaev has a resolution for the fact that both he and Jorge Masvidal are eyeing the same opponent: to fight each other instead.

When news became available that Nick Diaz is looking to make a comeback and is in talks with Dana White to do so, the first name that came up was Khamzat Chimaev. Dana White was asked specifically about a potential Chimaev/Diaz fight, and White did not shoot down the idea. Chimaev then called for a fight against Diaz to demonstrate to the world how much superior a Chechen gangster is to a Stockton gangster. Now, he is also expressing a desire to scrap with a Miami gangster.

Tell gamebred when he wake up from Saturday night I will fight him in August I’m not sure if he still sleeping 😴 — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) April 27, 2021

“Tell Gamebred when he wake up from Saturday night I will fight him in August I’m not sure if he still sleeping.” Chimaev then threw in a sleeping emoji for good measure to further mock Jorge Masvidal’s KO loss to Kamaru Usman at UFC 261.

This challenge was made shortly after a Jorge Masvidal interview in which he intercepted Chimaev’s callout of Nick Diaz. Masvidal argued that Nick Diaz should want to avenge his younger brother Nate by taking on the man who battered him. Now after Masvidal’s interception, Chimaev is returning the favor by intercepting Masvidal’s callout…by calling him out.

These headspinning developments from this blooming fighter’s triangle has many exciting combinations. Chimaev vs. Diaz? Chimaev vs. Masvidal? Masvidal vs. Diaz? Any combination of the two with the third man facing the winner?

There ain’t nothin’ like a gangster party. And the mere idea, let alone actualization, of any possible combination of these three streetfighters setting it off in the Octagon is nothing but fun for everyone.

If you were the matchmaker: which fight would you make between Khamzat Chimaev, Jorge Masvidal, and Nick Diaz?