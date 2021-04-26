Chris Weidman Provides Update After UFC 261 Injury, Plans To Return

Chris Weidman has provided a very promising update on his health status and is now on the road to recovery.

At UFC 261, Chris Weidman suffered a gruesome leg injury after throwing a leg kick at opponent Uriah Hall. Weidman had hoped that a victory would place him within the top 10 of the middleweight rankings on his road back to the title. Unfortunately, the fight was over before it really began, and he had to be carried off on a stretcher in front of a sympathetic audience.

Yesterday, Chris Weidman’s wife provided an update on the All-American, and now, Weidman has issued his first statement since the injury. After thanking everyone for all the kind words and well wishes, including Uriah Hall and Anderson Silva, Weidman gave a timeline for his return after having a successful surgery (transcription via Alexander K. Lee of MMA Fighting).

“I think it’s gonna be eight weeks until I can walk without crutches and stuff, and drive and all that,” Weidman said. “And then as far as actually training, I don’t know. They said between six and 12 months, I’ll be good to go. I’m trying to find the blessing in disguise, the silver lining of this.

“Honestly, as soon as it happened and I hit the floor and seen what happened to my leg and the pain started hitting me, I was just trying to put my mind on something positive that’s gonna come out of this. Hopefully, something’s gonna come out of this that’s good. But man, this is not fun, I can’t believe it happened.”

Weidman then provided details about the successful surgery he underwent. The operation was focused on repairing a broken tibia and fibula, and Weidman was told that the bones will heal on their own if he refrains from putting weight on them.

Chris Weidman is a former UFC middleweight champion and is currently the 11-ranked middleweight in the world. There was speculation about whether this devastating injury would mark the end of his career, but by all appearances, the All-American will remain undeterred on his journey back to championship gold.

