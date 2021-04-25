Chris Weidman’s Wife Provides Health Update After Freak UFC 261 Injury

Chris Weidman’s wife has issued a statement on the status of the former middleweight champion after he suffered a freakish leg injury at UFC 261.

On the UFC 261 pay-per-view last night, Chris Weidman looked to defeat Uriah Hall for the second time in their careers. Before the fight could really take off, though, Hall already won the fight without having to throw a single strike. This is because Chris Weidman broke his leg early in the first round after throwing a leg kick to his opponent.

Weidman was ultimately carried out of the arena on a stretcher, and that was the last we’ve seen or heard from him or his team until now. Sunday morning, Weidman’s wife, Marivi Weidman, issued the following status update of her husband.

“Well that was horrible. Freak things happen in life and plans get crushed. It’s been a lonnnggg day but so happy to finally see this man of mine post surgery. Everything went well thank you Lord! Very thankful for the medical staff, UFC family @danawhite @reedharrisufc #allieraimondo, our management team @vaynersports @sarahzemonek and our family and friends here rallying to help with the kids.

“My heart breaks for my husband because I know the work and dedication that he puts into his training everyday and the great man that he is, so I only want the best for him. While this absolutely sucks in the moment and for some weeks to come, we are completely overwhelmed by the love and support we have far and wide and are very aware how blessed we are. All of that overpowers the awfulness of this situation. We are blown away by our friends and family offering to hop on flights to come help us without hesitation. We are so grateful and love you all!!

“It’s been a crazy year so far but us Weidmans are a force and covered in Grace and Mercy everyday! We were reminded this year how precious each day is and I am so thankful to be spending another day on earth next to my love even if it’s in a hospital room far from home.”

The irony behind the injury to Weidman is inescapable, as he was on the other end of this exact scenario back at UFC 168 when Silva broke his leg after throwing a leg kick at the All-American. Weidman retained the middleweight title that night and closed the Silva chapter of his career. Now, some are speculating whether or not this hellacious injury will mark the conclusion of his storied career as a whole.

Do you think we’ll see Chris Weidman back in the UFC Octagon again after this freak injury at UFC 261?