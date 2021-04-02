Colby Covington Eager To Serve As Unofficial Backup for Usman/Masvidal

Colby Covington is ready and willing to step in as a replacement for Kamaru Usman or Jorge Masvidal if needed.

In today’s COVID-ridden MMA space, the term “replacement fighter” hits a little bit differently. You truly never know when a fight might be canceled or postponed and thus when a replacement fighter needs to step up. If Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal’s UFC 261 main event falls into the ever-growing pile of scrapped fights of 2020/2021, Colby “Chaos” Covington will be willing to swoop in to face one of his nemeses.

“Everybody knows, the UFC hasn’t told me but I think it’s self-explanatory, I’m the backup guy,” Covington told MMA reporter The Schmo recently. “If anything happens, anybody gets COVID, anybody gets cold feet and pulls out of that fight then I’m showing up.

Colby “Chaos” Covington Ready To Run In To Save The Day. Image Credit: UFC.com

“I’m staying ready, I have my weight ready to go, I’m training preparing like I am fighting April 24 for the world title so you know if they want me to weigh in I’d love to weigh in, if not it’s okay I’ll be there in attendance and I’ll be ready to go in case anybody pulls out last minute.”

Covington may be waiting in vain because one would be hard-pressed to find two men more reliable to show up to a fight than Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal. But as previously noted, all bets are off during the COVID era, so no one and no fight is safe. Heck, the virus was even able to sideline The Borz, so there truly is no exception to who could fall victim to The Rona.

If Usman or Masidal do, that would provide the opening Covington has been looking for to step into the cage with the only two options he has been calling for: the UFC 261 headliners.

