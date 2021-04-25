Colby Covington Kicks Masvidal When He’s Down After UFC 261 Loss

Colby Covington is enjoying kicking his former best buddy when he’s down.

If you thought Colby Covington would take sympathy on the plight of his former best friend Jorge Masvidal, you haven’t really been paying attention. For instance, less than 24 hours before the biggest fight of Masvidal’s career, Covington did an interview claiming that Masvidal cheated on his wife and also “cheated” and “lied” to his children.

That being said, it most certainly looks as though the friendship once shared between these men is far beyond repair and the bad blood, much like Covington’s rhetoric, knows no boundaries. With there being no clear path for a fight between Covington and Masvidal any time soon, the public trash talk seems to have nothing to do with fight promotion and is just a case of flat-out disrespect. After Masvidal got knocked out by Kamaru Usman in the UFC 261 main event, that disrespect continued.

“He took eight minutes longer than when I would’ve finished Jorge Masvidal every time we trained,” Covington said to UFC reporter Megan Olivi in the UFC 261 post-fight show available on ESPN+. “That guy’s a journeyman. What’s he got? 15, 20 losses on his record? You shouldn’t be happy and praising yourself for beating a journeyman like that.

Former Best Friends Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal

“He’s a backstabber. He’s a Street Judas. He’s a bum. I mean, if I lost the next 12 fights in a row, Megan, I’d still have a better record than Journeyman Masvidal.”

Covington would then go on to discuss how he will defeat Kamaru Usman in their rematch. Though Dana White is gleefully onboard the Usman/Covington 2 train, the fight is obviously not official or in the works. Usman has continuously said that he wants to see “more activity” whenever Covington’s name has been brought up lately. Therefore, Covington may have to wait a while longer to see Usman again, leaving him with more free time to continue trashing his former best friend every chance he gets.

