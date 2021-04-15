Sexual Assualt Case Against Conor McGregor Is Dropped After Lack Of Evidence

The ongoing sexual assault case against Conor McGregor has been dropped according to French officials.

Last September, Conor McGregor was accused of sexual assault while on vacation on the French Island of Corsica. At the time, McGregor was taken into custody by officials and questioned. He was released after giving his statement. Now a half a year later, the charges were dropped due to lack of evidence according to TMZ.

“The examination of the present proceedings does not justify any criminal prosecution since: The facts or the circumstances of the facts of the proceedings could not have been clearly established by the investigations,” A translated statement read per TMZ. “The pieces of evidence are therefore not sufficient for the offense to be constituted and for criminal prosecution to be engaged.”

This is not the first time McGregor has been in trouble with the law. He was arrested in Brooklyn after throwing a metal dolly at a bus full of UFC fighters. He was involved in incidences in both Florida where he broke a fan’s phone and in Ireland when he punched a man in a pub. He has been accused of sexual assault other times as well. McGregor is almost as well known for his trouble outside the Octagon as he is for his fighting skills inside of it.

Now that the charges on this one case are dropped, McGregor will be able to continue on with his fighting career. He already has his next bout set when he takes on Dustin Poirier for the third time this summer in Las Vegas.

Do you think this is the last time Conor McGregor will be in trouble with the law?