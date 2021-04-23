Conor McGregor Has Purchased The Bar Where He Punched An Older Man

Conor McGregor has decided to buy the Irish pub where he was charged with punching an older gentleman.

Conor McGregor is a man with a lot of business ventures. The UFC star has made a big chunk of his living outside of the cage as well as in it. He now has the newest business opportunity close to home. He is buying a pub near his home in Ireland, but not just any pub, the one where he found himself in some hot water back in 2019. It was in this very pub that McGregor was seen hitting a man in the head after a disagreement.

According to The Currency, McGregor is in the process of purchasing The Marble Arch Pub in Drimnagh near his hometown. The report states that the purchasing amount was between €1.5 million and €2 million.

McGregor was fined for the incident that reportedly started when this man refused a shot of McGregor’s Proper 12 whiskey. He was taken to court on this account and later apologized to the man. He has since expressed his regret on multiple occasions and has vowed publically to be better.

“I was in the wrong,” McGregor said in a later interview with ESPN about the incident. “That man deserved to enjoy his time in the pub without having it end the way it did. … I tried to make amends and I made amends back then. But it doesn’t matter. I was in the wrong.

McGregor has had multiple run-ins with the police over the last several years. He was arrested in Ireland on a few occasions, he has been the subject of multiple sexual assault cases and was arrested in New York following the UFC 223 bus attack incident.

According to The Currency, this is the second pub McGregor has purchased. This theme of buying pubs goes well with his most lucrative business, his Proper 12 whiskey brand.

