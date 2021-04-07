Conor McGregor & Dustin Poirier Make A Pact Ahead Of UFC 264 Fight

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier have taken it upon themselves to let their counterparts know what is to be expected come July 12.

At UFC 264, Conor McGregor will look to avenge his UFC 257 loss to Dustin Poirier by closing out the trilogy on the winning side of the rivalry. He has already made his game plan clear: adjust and absolutely fucking destroy. To ensure that he puts his best calf forward and executes this plan come fight night, McGregor is dedicating the necessary grind time plus overtime to be ready to crush “The Diamond.”

Double skills work. I also didn’t take rest days unless I absolutely had to. Not one. Not even a Sunday.

I will take this approach again for my comeback fight.

I didn’t become ufc champ champ with this method but I did become ufc 145 champion. Also the cage warrior champ champ. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 5, 2021

Dustin Poirier encountered the tweet, and though he was not mentioned in the social media post, the proud resident of Lafayette, Louisiana responded in the comments section with a vow for his past-and-future foe.

I never slack, I'll meet you in the middle of the octagon July 10th. https://t.co/cI9VqdtNhW — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 6, 2021

This seemed to be music to the Irishman’s ears, as he promptly responded with what basically amounts to a Ya, OK, I’m gonna hold you to that but will be better prepared this time in case you’re bulljivin‘:

Good to hear Dustin, I hope so. As last time you backed up and shot inside the first 30 seconds. I’ll be in the middle from the very go if you want it. You know that. I’ll be ready for the tactics this time too tho.

See you in there. https://t.co/RMiwF1rpGD — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 6, 2021

If by “tactics” McGregor means the calf kick, which is becoming more and more prevalent in MMA, then it’s fair to say that it’s long overdue that he is prepared for such a maneuver. As someone who is a true “fight veteran” as he phrases it, fans should expect McGregor to be better prepared for that and other surprises as he looks to rebound and avoid losing two consecutive fights for the first time in his MMA career.

