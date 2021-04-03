Conor McGregor Makes Poirier Fight Official, Vows To “F**king Destroy”

Conor McGregor has just made it official: He will be facing Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 264 on July 10.

It was reported yesterday that Dustin Poirier had signed his contract for the trilogy fight and that McGregor had already verbally agreed to the July 10 date. Now, McGregor has broken the news himself that the fight is 100% done and has gone ahead and provided a spoiler of the outcome three months in advance.

The fight is booked!

July 10th you’re gonna see what the Mac is about.

Adjust and absolutely fucking destroy! #BilliStrut pic.twitter.com/bdFlGyN3i1 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 3, 2021

“The fight is booked! July 10th you’re gonna see what the Mac is about. Adjust and absolutely fucking destroy! #BilliStrut“

Of course, Dustin Poirier will have something to say about this “spoiler” and will look to be the one doing the spoiling by trashing McGregor’s plans once again. The always confident McGregor made a similar prediction ahead of the UFC 257 rematch against Poirier, stating:

“I like Dustin. I think he’s a good fighter,” McGregor said in a clip from UFC Countdown. “He’s even a great fighter. But great is still levels below me. I’ll knock Dustin out inside 60 seconds.” UFC 257 Countdown

As we know, the outcome turned out to be quite different, with Poirier utilizing calf kicks to neutralize the Irishman before eventually running away with the fight and being the first competitor to put McGregor away via TKO. Today’s tweet is not the first time he has promised to make adjustments ahead of the trilogy fight against Poirier, and he has shown an ability to rebound from a loss in the past. This July, we’ll see if Mystic Mac returns to form with a prime Dustin Poirier standing across from him.

The UFC is yet to officially announce the booking, but that seems to only be a matter of time now. Immediately after Poirier scored the upset over McGregor at UFC 257, the trilogy fight seemed inevitable. Dana White and both combatants were vocal about wanting it, and it looks like they all have come together to make it happen quite smoothly.

There is currently no venue set for UFC 264, but White has said that he would like the event to take place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, if permitted by the state.

With this bout now set, the current UFC 264 lineup currently includes the following bouts:

Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor

Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson

Jennifer Maia vs. Jessica Eye

Who wins the trilogy fight? Dustin Poirier or Conor McGregor?