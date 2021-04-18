Conor McGregor to Nate Diaz: You’re On Steroids

Conor McGregor is all but blatantly accusing rival Nate Diaz of steroid usage.

Even though it has been five years since Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz have squared off in the Octagon, they have not stopped taking shots at one another outside the cage on social media. Sunday morning was another instance of this when Conor McGregor hopped on Twitter to preemptively celebrate passing a second USADA drug test in one week while not-so-subtly using Diaz as an example of a broken system.

Usada tested me right before this. Blood and urine. That’s twice this week. I don’t blame them, I’m a animal. What irks me tho is there is never an announcement of athletes caught anymore? This means –

1. They can keep it quiet.

2. Tainted supplement bullshit excuses are accepted pic.twitter.com/6Vqii96Z4o — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 18, 2021

.@JeffNovitzkyUFC how come the public isn’t told about positive tests anymore? How after the Nate Diaz steroid debacle, where he produced his own nutrition companies tainted multivitamin, was instantly cleared prior to a mega money fight, are we now in the dark on test results? — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 18, 2021

McGregor is strongly implying here that Nate Diaz’s tainted supplement determination in 2019 was a “bullshit excuse” that was accepted without issue. Ironically, it was Nate Diaz who famously accused the entire UFC roster of doing steroids with the exception of himself and his brother Nick. When Diaz made these remarks prior to his first fight against McGregor at UFC 196, McGregor issued a fiery response:

“Steroids? Man, what are you talking about, steroids? Don’t be putting my name with steroids, I’m major against that,” McGregor said at a UFC 196 pre-fight press conference. “Don’t put my name and the name of steroids’ name. The only weight I give a fuck about is the weight of them checks. And my checks are always super-heavyweight. So I don’t give a shit.”

Nate Diaz has not issued a response of his own yet, but he may not feel the need to after being cleared by USADA for the incident in question. Diaz was flagged for SARM in 2019, but it was determined that the elevated levels found in Diaz’s drug test were due to a contaminated supplement. As McGregor alluded, this clearance took place conveniently right before the UFC 244 BMF title fight between Diaz and Jorge Masvidal.

Neither McGregor nor Diaz have ever been sanctioned for or found guilty of steroid usage. The prevalence of steroids in the sport has always been a subject Diaz himself has been passionate about, so if the social media patterns between McGregor and Diaz hold firm, we should be hearing a rebuttal of some kind from The Stockton native any moment now.

What are your thoughts on Conor McGregor’s remarks regarding Nate Diaz and the USADA drug-testing sytem?