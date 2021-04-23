Covington: Jorge Masvidal Cheated On His Wife & Lies To His Kids

As if what Jorge Masvidal needs right now is any potential distractions 24 hours ahead of the biggest fight of his career, Colby Covington has just taken things to a whole new level of personal.

In what would make for a routine episode of Jerry Springer, Colby Covington spent his Thursday night with Jorge Masvidal’s alleged “legal wife” and then claimed that Masvidal is a cheater. He didn’t stop there. He also would imply that Masvidal is a bad father because he “cheats” and “lies” to his kids. Yikes.

Before making these malicious and extremely personal comments, Covington was asked if he was able to catch the UFC 261 pre-fight press conference that took place yesterday. This is when Covington first introduced Jorge Masvidal’s alleged “legal wife” into the conversation.

“No, I didn’t get a chance to watch it. I was actually hanging out with Jorge Masvidal’s legal wife and the mother of his two children,” Covington said in the controversial interview with Helen Yee Sports. “So we were just chatting, catching up, taking a trip down memory lane.”

Out here playing games with Mrs. Masvidal 🎮 Great catching up with you Maritza! #ufc261 pic.twitter.com/YHjD9p91di — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) April 22, 2021 Colby Covington’s Twitter post on Thursday night.

Covington went on to state that anything Kamaru Usman or Jorge Masvidal would have to say would be “fake news” and not worth his time. In fact, after lobbying for months to fight Jorge Masvidal in a grudge match, the outspoken welterweight is no longer interested in fighting his former best friend, either. He then explained that he was only interested in the fight to expose Masvidal for being a bad family man and a poor excuse for a human being.

“The only reason why I wanted to fight ‘Street Judas’ Masvidal: It’s a serious beef. I hate the guy, he hates me, and that’s being nice about it,” Covington said. “We were best friends for eight years. He’s walking around like he’s the king of Miami. He’s a piece-of-shit person. He cheated on his wife; he cheated on his kids. He lies to his kids. He’s just not a good person. So I want to expose him in front of the whole world.”

Jorge Masvidal has always kept his personal life private and is a proud man’s man in many respects. Being that he already claims to hate Colby Covington, there’s no telling what his reaction will be to these comments because this is a line that has rarely if ever been crossed quite to this extent in our sport. Unfortunately for fans who like a good grudge match, the more time goes by, the less likely it seems that we will ever see this deeply personal feud settled inside the Octagon.

Do you think Colby Covington went too far this time?