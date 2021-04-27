Covington: Usman Has No Excuse Not To Fight Me In August

Colby Covington is certain his next fight will be against Kamaru Usman.

Ever since Covington lost by fifth-round TKO to Usman at UFC 245 for the welterweight title, he has campaigned for a rematch. There was a case for an immediate rematch, but Usman ended up fighting Jorge Masvidal at UFC 251, and “Chaos” fought and beat Tyron Woodley in September.

Since Covington’s win, Usman defeated Gilbert Burns by TKO and knocked out Masvidal at UFC 261. After the event, Dana White made it clear that Covington is next, and Chaos wants the Usman rematch sooner rather than later and says August would be the perfect timeframe.

“There’s no reason that this fight shouldn’t be on the plate given right away,” Covington told Submission Radio. “It’s not like Marty took any damage in the fight. He’s just fought this journeyman. He didn’t take no punches. He took him down, softened him up, got him gassed out, and knocked him out when he was completely dead tired. So, he didn’t take any damage. There’s no reason that this fight should be dragged out or later in the year than it needs to be. “Let’s get this going on the first pay-per-view in August.”

Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Although White says Covington is next, the former interim champ believes Usman will try and make every excuse in the book to not fight him. He believes the champ knows he would lose the rematch so he’d rather fight ex-lightweights so he can keep defending his belt.

“They don’t want to fight a real welterweight like me, a guy who pushed him. And they know I’m capable of beating them,” Covington added. “So, what’s their excuse gonna be? Dana wants it, the UFC wants it, the fans want it. Me and Marty Fakenewsman Round 2. We got unfinished business.”

There’s no question the rematch between Usman and Covington is a fight many fans want to see. The first scrap was a Fight of the Year contender and the two genuinely don’t like each other, which only adds to the hype to the fight. The rematch could also be much different given the fact the two never wrestled the first time out.

Do you want to see Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington 2 next?