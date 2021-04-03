Cris Cyborg vs. Leslie Smith To Headline Bellator 259 On May 21

Cris Cyborg will make her first appearance of 2021 when she headlines Bellator 259 against Leslie Smith.

Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg will be standing across from a familiar dance partner come May 21 when she rematches Leslie Smith. Of course, the first time these two ladies crossed paths was in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, not Bellator MMA. That fight occurred in 2016 at UFC 198 at 140 pounds in a catchweight fight. Cyborg ran through Smith with ease, putting an end to the fight near the end of the first round.

Smith was game in that fight, though, and didn’t show any quit until Cyborg’s onslaught inevitably proved to be too much. Five years later and Smith has an opportunity at redemption as she looks to become only the second woman to defeat Cris Cyborg within the last 15 years.

This will be a tall task for Smith, though, as Cyborg has looked very impressive since entering Bellator in 2020. She has been able to go 2-0 with finishes of former champion Julia Budd to capture the Bellator featherweight championship and a submission victory over Arlene Blencowe for her first successful title defense. The legend will now look to improve her promotional record to 3-0 against the #4-ranked Leslie Smith.

Bellator 259 will take place inside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut on May 21.

Do you give Leslie Smith any chance to score the monster upset here?